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SEPTA reports drop in serious crime as virtual patrol unit monitors riders
By Siobhan McGirl,7 days ago
SEPTA police say a virtual patrol unit monitoring more than 30,000 cameras across the transit system is helping officers catch suspected criminals and reduce crime. The transit agency reported a 10% decrease in serious crimes during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. That includes a 35% drop in aggravated assaults.
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