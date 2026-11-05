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JMU travels to Southern Miss for must-win Thursday night game
By Jarvis Haren,7 days ago
(WHSV) - Thursday is the new Saturday for James Madison football, with the Dukes preparing for another primetime matchup on the road. JMU faces a Southern Miss team that has won two straight after dropping five consecutive games. One of the Dukes’ biggest challenges will be slowing down the Golden Eagles’ uptempo offense, particularly their ground game.