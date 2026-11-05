undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chart of the Week: AI’s $7.7 Billion Blind Spot
By Ian King,5 days ago
Recently, I’ve focused on some of the risks that come with giving artificial intelligence more independence. We looked at research suggesting AI could soon copy itself across ordinary electronic devices, making it increasingly difficult to shut down. And we also explored how some of America’s biggest banks are already dealing with AI agents that don’t always follow their owners’ instructions.