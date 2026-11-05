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Saint Louis Forward Robbie Avila, the A-10 Player of the Year, Gets Injunction to Play This Season
By Dave Skretta, Associated Press,6 days ago
Avila is the latest college athlete to win eligibility after the NCAA announced earlier this year that it was shifting to a "five-for-five" model, giving athletes five seasons to play over a five-year period, beginning when they turn 19 or graduate from high school, whichever is earlier. The rule was not intended to apply to those from the 2022 class who had exhausted their eligibility, touching off a wave of lawsuits filed by athletes in a variety of sports all over the country.