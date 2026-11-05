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Rethink Decision-Making in the AI Age
By Sean Elliott, CEO, ToolsGroup toolsgroup.com,5 days ago
Tags: Artificial Intelligence, Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Technology. Every company lives or dies by the promises it makes about product availability, service levels, delivery speed, and financial performance. In today’s supply chains, keeping those promises is harder than ever. Demand shifts overnight, disruptions cascade across global networks, costs swing unexpectedly, channels multiply, and expectations continue to rise.