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DHS: Infant death connected to measles outbreak
5 days ago
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported the death of an infant associated with the ongoing measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin. According to a Thursday, Nov. 5 news release, this is the first death of this kind reported in Wisconsin since 1990. The coroner listed the immediate cause of death as measles. To protect the privacy of the family and the child, DHS will not release any additional information related to the death.