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Unbeaten SBL rolling into state quarterfinal, eyeing third straight UNI Dome trip
By Ethan Hewett,7 days ago
(Sergeant Bluff) -- For the third straight year, Sergeant Bluff-Luton football is among the final eight teams in their respective class. The Warriors' resiliency has been on display throughout the season. Despite dealing with their fair share of injuries, No. 2 seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton is 10-0 as they prepare for a Class 4A quarterfinal matchup with Glenwood on Friday, with a chance to punch their ticket to a third straight state semifinal.
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