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Avoiding the Seasonal Overstock Trap
By Romain Fouache, CEO, Akeneo akeneo@pancomm.com,5 days ago
Seasonal trends come earlier each year, with the latest being “Summerween” and “Black Friday in July,” meaning sales events start earlier as well. With many consumers completing half of their holiday shopping during major deal day events, brands need to ensure they have enough stock on hand, even if that means building inventory ahead of schedule.