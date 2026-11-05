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First-Generation Student Stories
By Leena Bella Mayo Share,5 days ago
The Community College of Denver is proud to be a designated First-Generation-Serving campus. This designation is awarded by the Colorado Department of Higher Education to colleges and universities that enroll a higher-than-average number of first-generation students. Many students in Colorado face barriers in accessing postsecondary learning experiences. The First Generation-Serving...