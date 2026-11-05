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Where a phishing test goes wrong
By Billy Hurley,5 days ago
There’s a phine line between an effective phishing test and one that gets everybody so worked up that they side with threat actors for an afternoon. Some phishing tests have gone way wrong in highly publicized ways over the years, including fake offers of holiday bonuses during a pandemic, “emergency notifications” of a disease outbreak, and, most recently, NBA championship rings for Madison Square Garden employees.