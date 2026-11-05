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J Js Delivery retires after 50th win at Bangor Raceway
By Mike Sweeney, for Bangor Raceway,5 days ago
Bangor, ME – Fairytale endings always provide the most heart warming codas, and that was exactly what the fans were treated to at Bangor Raceway on Wednesday (Nov. 4) when J Js Delivery’s illustrious career drew to its fantastic conclusion. In classic storybook fashion, the 14-year-old veteran was announced as retired in the Bass Park winner’s circle, immediately after jogging to the 50th win of his career, and striding proudly off the track following his 274th lifetime start.