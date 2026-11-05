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Miami vs. Notre Dame: No Excuses After Malachi Tony Injury
6 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Outspoken With Dan Sileo. Miami and Notre Dame Face a No-Excuses Championship Test. Malachi Tony suffered a high ankle sprain in practice and will need surgery, likely sidelining him for the next month. If the Hurricanes are fortunate enough to make the 12-team College Football Playoff, they could have an opportunity to get him back.