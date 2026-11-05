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Arts and Entertainment lineup for Nov. 6-15
By Katherine Tomanek,7 days ago
Note: for a complete list of calendar events from around Garfield County and the Roaring Fork Valley, go to http://www.postindependent.com/entertainment/community-calendar/. What: Celebrate Día de los Muertos during November’s First Friday, the largest valleywide celebration honoring the holiday. When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Where: Fourth Street Plaza, Carbondale.