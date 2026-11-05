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TST Best Bets: November 5, 2026
6 days ago
The Anaheim Ducks continue their road trip throughout Canada tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. The Ducks kicked off the trip with a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Ducks' left winger Cutter Gauthier delivered his second-consecutive hat trick in the win. Gauthier has scored eight goals in his last three games. Leo Carlsson, the Ducks first line center and franchise cornerstone, has 11 points in the Ducks' last five games.