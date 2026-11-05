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Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers Future Addressed by John Lynch After WR Applies for NFL Reinstatement
By Adam Wells,4 days ago
"I'm gonna kind of leave it at that, because I've been recommended to do so, and I think it's the right thing to do. We'll look for a pathway for both sides here that works. ... I think everything's possible. I will say this: We've worked with (agent Drew Rosenhaus) a lot. Drew is a good guy to deal with. He's reasonable, he's got integrity. … We'll see how this thing goes. I think I'll just leave it at that."