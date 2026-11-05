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Exposed: a Secret AI Power Plant Emitting Staggering Amounts of Pollution
By Evan Simon / Floodlight,7 days ago
This story is from Floodlight, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates the powers stalling climate action. New Jersey’s largest planned AI data center, DataOne, has stirred controversy since day one. Persistent noise complaints, unpermitted construction and a contentious zoning process have plagued the project since it broke ground last year,...
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