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Betfred pulls sponsorship of all British Classics after Labour gambling raid
By Marcus Armytage,4 days ago
Betfred has gone through with its promise to pull sponsorship of all five British Classics, including the Derby, following Labour’s attack on gambling in the Budget. It was a long-held ambition of Fred Done, who founded the company in Manchester in the late 1960s on the back of a big win in the 1966 World Cup, to sponsor all five Classics.