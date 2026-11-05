undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bengals-Falcons Madrid Pick, Plus Chiefs-Jets Preview
5 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Outspoken With Dan Sileo. Bengals Positioned to Make Noise as Jets Face a Difficult Kansas City Matchup. The international game in Madrid gives the Bengals an opportunity to improve their record and make noise in the AFC. Atlanta has been difficult to evaluate, looking dominant one week before struggling the next, with much of that inconsistency tied to quarterback Michael Penix Jr.