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Canadiens Blow 4-0 Lead as Jets End Nine-Game Skid
5 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Pushing The Odds with Matt Perrault. Montreal’s Collapse Against Winnipeg Exposes Defensive and Goaltending Concerns. Montreal blew a 4-0 lead against a Winnipeg team that entered the game on a nine-game losing streak. Winnipeg had been struggling with aging stars, young players who had not stepped up and shaky goaltending, yet still rallied to beat the Canadiens.