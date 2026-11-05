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Are Connor Hellebuyck and the Devils True Stanley Cup Contenders?
5 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Pushing The Odds with Matt Perrault. Connor Hellebuyck Gives New Jersey a Reason to Believe. The New Jersey Devils have a young superstar in Hughes, and the addition of Connor Hellebuyck could make them serious Stanley Cup contenders. Hellebuyck looked impressive in New Jersey’s 5-2 road win against the Golden Knights in Vegas.