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Bob Nightengale's MVP & Manager of the Year Award Predictions
5 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Outspoken With Dan Sileo. Bob Shares His Picks for Baseball’s MVP and Manager of the Year Awards. Bob called Peter Crowe Armstrong of the Cubs the clear choice for National League Most Valuable Player, predicting a unanimous victory. He placed Otani second and Bryce Turang of the Brewers third. He said Crowe Armstrong pulled away in September, particularly after Otani stopped pitching.