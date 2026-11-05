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Vasiliy Lomachenko ends retirement, signs multi-year deal with Top Rank
6 days ago
LAS VEGAS — Vasiliy Lomachenko is coming back to boxing. The three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist announced Thursday that he has ended his retirement and signed a multi-year co-promotional agreement with Top Rank through his new company, Loma Power Promotions. Lomachenko will return at super featherweight, where he plans to chase the biggest fights available at 130 pounds, and he is targeting an early 2027 return to the ring.