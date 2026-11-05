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East Texas Untamed: Caring for Africa’s fastest hooves
By Cozy season favorites,5 days ago
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Go behind the scenes at the Caldwell Zoo's African Hoofstock Barn with KETK's Tyler Henderson. Meet some of Africa's most iconic animals, including Grevy's zebras, greater kudu, impala and wildebeest and get an up-close look at the zoo's male Grevy's zebra, Zuberi, as animal care staff share what it takes to care for these incredible species.