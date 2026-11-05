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Researchers Bypass ChatGPT Lockdown Mode to Exfiltrate Chats Without User Interaction
By Ravie Lakshmanan,4 days ago
Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed details of a now-patched vulnerability that could be exploited to bypass Lockdown Mode protections in OpenAI ChatGPT. Lockdown Mode was introduced by the artificial intelligence (AI) company in June 2026 as an optional setting to minimize data exfiltration risks arising from prompt injections. "The flaw could...