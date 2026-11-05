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Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend
By Gracie Driver,6 days ago
Buckman Performing Arts Center • November 6, 5–7pm Mary Beth Smith will kick off her new art collection at St. Mary's Buckman Arts Center with a free grand reception, which will be open for public view through December 14. “This collection brings together colorful landscapes, coastal inspiration, and a little unexpected whimsy,” she says. “I would love for everyone to join me for an evening celebrating art, creativity, and the places that inspire us.”