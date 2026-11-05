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The Lucky 13: Kellee McQuinn, aka MODGIRL, Performing at Palm Springs Pride
By Matt King,7 days ago
MODGIRL may be the desert’s busiest DJ. Kellee McQuinn has been sharing an infectious disco-house mix across the desert for years. MODGIRL has opened for acts like Janet Jackson, Duran Duran and Madonna at Acrisure Arena with her iconic remixes and tantalizing tastes. Tune in to MODGIRL’s hip-shaking playlist every Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. on KGAY 103.1 FM. If you want to dance to her delectable jams in person, catch MODGIRL perform on Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, at Palm Springs Pride on the Arenas stage. For more information, visit www.instagram.com/djmodgirl.