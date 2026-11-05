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Design as a Pathway to Care • Jules Sherman, Founder, JS Design Group
4 days ago
Jules Sherman took the leap from designing home goods to bioengineering medical devices–a shift made successful, in part, by the instruction she received at the d.school. Today, Jules is the founder of consulting group JS Design Group and a freelancer in the human-computer interaction space with a focus on medical applications. She joined Stanford’s Joint Program in Design in 2010 after many years of designing consumer products for major retail brands. Her design work relies heavily on research and navigating the complexities of the medical field. “I always begin a project by reviewing the existing research and speaking with key stakeholders to understand the problem from multiple perspectives.” says Jules.