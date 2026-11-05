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Third-String Thursday and a Stacked Saturday CFB Slate
6 days ago
The Ravens are handing the ball to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano tonight against a Jaguars team favored by 10, the Eagles benched Tanner McKee for Joe Milton, and half the league is calling the backup QB hotline. No. 1 Miami heads to No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama goes to LSU in a day game in Death Valley, and Georgia visits Ole Miss in a Saturday that proves college football is the greatest sport on the planet. We run every pick, play Change My Mind and hit the lines, then it's Bills at Vikings on Monday night. Skol.