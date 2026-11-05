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Louisiana amoeba infections leave 5 with permanent vision loss, 1 dead
By Georgia Peck,7 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health has identified 10 Acanthamoeba infections since 2024, including one fatal brain infection this year. The state epidemiologist said contact lens wearers should remove their lenses before showering, swimming, or using a hot tub. Theresa Sokol, state epidemiologist for the Louisiana...