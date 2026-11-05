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Fall home & garden events: Make a holiday centerpiece, learn to compost and more
By Linda Taaffe,7 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Nov. 7 | Gamble Garden, 1431 Waverley St., Palo Alto | Free | Registration required. Learn how to turn your kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich compost with the help of some amazing worms during this 2-hour composting workshop geared for beginners and garden pros alike. Compost helps plants grow bigger, stronger and healthier and increases moisture retention. Palo Alto residents can receive a free compost bin or worm bin (one per household), while supplies last, by attending this workshop.