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'Chicago Fire' Joe Cruz's heartbreaking final goodbye to his 'brother' explained
By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY,7 days ago
In one of his final moments on "Chicago Fire," Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) has powerful parting words for his dearly departed best friend, Brian "Otis" Zvonecek (Yuriy Sardarov). "I'll be with you always, brother," Cruz says during an emotional farewell at fallen firefighter Otis' memorial outside Firehouse 51. Miñoso suggested the powerhouse scene for Cruz's farewell in the NBC drama's milestone 300th episode, "Three Hundred," which aired Wednesday, Nov. 4 (now streaming on Peacock).