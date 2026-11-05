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MHSC Approves Audit, Expects $1.5 Million in Rural Health Care Funding
By James Riter,7 days ago
ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees approved its 2026 audit Wednesday afternoon, improving on every financial ratio presented. Auditors from Clifton Larson Allen presented the results for the 2026 fiscal year with statements that are still in draft form, but no significant material changes are expected. MHSC outperformed other Wyoming critical access hospitals on nearly every metric measured despite being the first full year as a critical access hospital.
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