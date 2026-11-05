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Inteplast Group Acquires ALP Lighting Components
5 days ago
ALP Lighting Components has been acquired by Livingston-based Inteplast Group. The manufacturer of components for lighting and other technology-driven industries is now a company within Inteplast’s Sustainable Packaging & Printing Solutions (SP&PS) Division. ALP Lighting Components has an office in Niles, Illinois, and manufacturing facilities in Charlevoix, Michigan; Dickson,...