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Saildrone inks agreement with Norwegian shipbuilder Umoe Mandal to produce USVs
By Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo,4 days ago
PARIS — Saildrone and Norwegian shipbuilding company Umoe Mandal have signed an agreement to produce unmanned surface vessels, with some parts being built in Norway, company executives said. Under the agreement, signed Wednesday at the Euronaval defense show here, the Norwegian company will build the vessel for Saildrone’s 20-meter-long...