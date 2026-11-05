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CS2 Retakes Update Makes Bomb Defusals Instant
By Jared McIntyre,5 days ago
Retakes defuses now finish instantly. Valve’s latest Counter-Strike 2 update, posted Wednesday, November 4, 2026, also cuts freeze time and round restart delay in the mode. “Bomb defusal in Retakes mode will now instantly finish when there is sufficient time remaining in the round and no active utility remains to prevent the defuse.” – Counter-Strike 2 on Steam.