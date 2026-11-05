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NC State Welcomes the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers
By Wolphpack,6 days ago
Opponent: East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Buccaneers (Southern Conference) Prediction – KenPom (KP) / Bart Torvik (BT): NC State 86-71 / NC State 89-68 The Wolfpack won game 1 of this important 4 game stretch, thank you Ven Lubin. KenPom ranks Campbell #271, ETSU #168, Presbyterian #240, and Troy #179. And then the gloves come off, Murray State is ranked #91, Seton Hall is #64 / Wisconsin is #42. The Pack needs to make the most of these first four games before heading to the Bahamas.
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