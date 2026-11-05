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Rickey Dean Gordon
By TXK TODAY STAFF,7 days ago
Rickey Dean Gordon, 78, of Taylor, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 5, 2026, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born April 26, 1948, in Houston, Texas to Noel Martin Gordan and Arlene Glass Smith. Mr. Gordon serviced our country in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970 and during this time, servicing in the Vietnam War received two purple hearts. He enjoyed being outdoors, working, going to the beach and eating and spending good quality time with family and friends.