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Stellar Blade Bayonetta Collab Content Goes Live on November 5
By Stacy Atkins,5 days ago
Back in 2009, the first Bayonetta taught you a small, strange kind of trust. You waited until an attack was almost on top of you, tapped dodge, and the whole room slowed to a crawl. That was Witch Time. Now PlayStation says it’s coming to Stellar Blade, with the Stellar Blade and Bayonetta collaboration content available as of Thursday, November 5, 2026.