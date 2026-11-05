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Macquarie, reporting record first-half profit, says AI market shake-out can be positive
By Scott MurdochSameer Manekar,7 days ago
SYDNEY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group posted record first-half profit on Friday and incoming CEO Greg Ward continued to strike a positive note, saying that volatility among global AI and tech stocks can be positive. His comments come amid a sharp global market selloff led by...
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