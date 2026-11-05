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New Jersey Innovation Institute Achieves Key Cybersecurity Certification
4 days ago
New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), an NJIT corporation dedicated to accelerating innovation and advancing technology solutions for government and industry, has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. This demonstrates NJII’s commitment to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and maintaining the rigorous cybersecurity standards required to support the U.S....