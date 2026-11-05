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Faropoint Starts Construction on First New Jersey Community Solar Project
4 days ago
Hoboken-based Faropoint, a tech-enabled real estate investment manager specializing in last-mile industrial properties, has started construction on a 1.6-megawatt community solar installation on the roof of its building at 19-05 Nevins Road in Fair Lawn. The installation is the first of 16 Faropoint community solar projects in the state, which will have a total capacity of more than 10 megawatts.