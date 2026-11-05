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NC State interviews Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson for open head coach job
By Jason FitzCaroline Fenton,6 days ago
NC State interviews Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson for open head coach job. Yahoo Sports Daily hosts Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz react to reports that NC State is interviewing alumni Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson for their open head football coach job. Watch the full episode of Yahoo Sports Daily on YouTube or YahooSports.TV.