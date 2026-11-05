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Wilmington Middle School Wins At Math Competition
By Robert Hayes,4 days ago
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Middle School math team won the Ramanujan division at the first meet of the Intermediate Math League of Eastern Massachusetts (IMLEM) season. The team scored 134 points, its highest opening-meet score in league records, which for the school go back to 2016. It finished 52 points ahead of second-place Saugus Middle School. Its score was 28 points higher than at the same meet last year.
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