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BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Analog Devices Completes Acquisition Of Alif Semiconductor
By Robert Hayes,4 days ago
WILMINGTON, MA — Analog Devices, Inc. recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Alif Semiconductor. The combination of ADI’s leadership across sensing, signal processing, power, connectivity and application software, with Alif’s AI-native microcontrollers and fusion processors, expands ADI’s total addressable market and accelerates innovation across industrial, data center infrastructure, defense, energy, robotics, digital health and wearable applications.