undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Cara DiGiovanni Enrolls At College Of The Holy Cross
By Robert Hayes,4 days ago
WORCESTER, MA — The College of the Holy Cross is excited to welcome Cara DiGiovanni of Wilmington as a member of the College’s Class of 2030. At 860 students, the Class of 2030 includes students from 39 U.S. states and territories and 5 different countries. This incoming class represents one of the most academically accomplished classes in the College’s history.