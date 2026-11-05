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Former NFL pro, Harris Co. football star continues to help homeless veterans get their lives on track
By Dylan Seymore,7 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Plummer Home is helping veterans transition into independent living - thanks to several partnerships including organizations founded by former NFL player and Harris County football star Jordan Jenkins. This means veterans will have a way to get off of the streets and have a step...
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