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One Waynesboro man dead and another arrested after alleged abduction
By Jacquelynn Dobrin,7 days ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA (Rocktown Now) — The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Salem Field Office and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Nicholas F. Huczko, 41, of Waynesboro, Va. in the Town of Clifton Forge. Huczko is charged by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office with abduction by force and malicious wounding. Charges from Virginia State Police are currently pending.
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