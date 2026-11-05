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Image Comics & Ghost Machine Announce ‘Radioactive Revolution’ Crossover Event
By Charles Murphy,7 days ago
Ghost Machine and Image Comics have officially unveiled Radioactive Revolution #1, an extra-long, 40-page crossover event bringing together the flagship characters of “The Unnamed” universe. Written by Geoff Johns alongside superstar artists Gary Frank and Bryan Hitch, colorist Brad Anderson, and letterer Rob Leigh, the landmark one-shot is...