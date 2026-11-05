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Hosting Thanksgiving in a Home With a Small Dining Room
3 days ago
Every Thanksgiving host knows the math problem. You have twelve people coming, a dining table that comfortably seats six, and a turkey that needs the oven for four hours. A small dining room doesn’t have to mean a small celebration. If you have a sheltered patio, you may already own your best overflow space. With some planning, it can become a warm, welcoming second room that guests actually fight over.