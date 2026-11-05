undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Black Panther 3’: Everything We Know About the MCU Threequel
By Charles Murphy,6 days ago
Following the emotional journey of getting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to the screen and the emotional journey of the characters within, Marvel Studios is ready to complete its Wakandan trilogy. With director Ryan Coogler returning to helm the project, Black Panther 3 stands as one of the studio’s anchors on Marvel’s post-Multiverse Saga slate.